Bluefield West Va Fire Department Receives Grant

The Bluefield West Virginia Fire Department will soon be receiving some new gear thanks to a recent grant.

During Tuesday's City Board Meeting the department accepted a $3,000 grant from the Community Foundation of the Virginia's.

The money will be used to buy personal protective equipment for firefighters.

"The foundation is actually funded by individuals that desire to leave a legacy and they do that through donating back through the community foundation of the Virginia's and then we can use those moneys toward scholarships and grants," City Ambassador Marie Blackwell said.

The City's police department also received a grant for $2,000. Those funds will be used to buy new radar equipment