Mercer County Sheriff's Department Plans Strengthen K-9 Unit

The Mercer County Sheriff's Department is looking to expand its K-9 Unit.

Sheriff Tommy Bailey said currently one of his deputies is undergoing training to properly handle a drug and tracking dog.

The dog will be used to sniff out and locate drugs and also interact with students in the county.



"That dog is going to be utilized in our schools to take to all the schools to take to all the school in mercer county to interact with the kids but also to work most dogs as you know they will take your hand off if you try to pet them, this dog is extremely friendly and the kids can pet it and we can interact at school," Sheriff Bailey said.

Bailey added that he's also planning to buy a bomb dog that will be used to detect explosives and guns.

Both dogs will cost the department about $14,000 each.