Raleigh County Library to Present Murder Mystery Performance

Friday, October 13th, 2017, Raleigh County Public Library will be having their annual Murder Mystery Theater, with this year's theme being "Betting on Death."  Performers and event coordinators are glad to see how the show is engaging the audience.

"It allows people to be the detective," said Beth Mills, Raleigh County Public Library circulation clerk. "They get to be Sherlock Holmes. It's also got a little bit of that scare factor for Halloween and people like to be scared."

Unfortunately, tickets are completely sold out for this performance. But the library told 59 News that they hope to add another one soon.

