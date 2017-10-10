Deputies: Man stealing guns, cash from home caught on surveillan - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Deputies: Man stealing guns, cash from home caught on surveillance video

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Suspect: Trenton Howerton Suspect: Trenton Howerton

A break-in at a home in Fairdale, WV on Oct. 2, 2017 was caught on surveillance video, which lead  investigators to a suspect.  Trenton Howerton, 33 of Beckley, is charged with Daytime Burglary.

Sheriff's Deputies from Raleigh County were called to a home on Brunty Hollow Road.  The victim told investigators that a rifle and a shotgun were stolen, along with an amount of cash that was in the house. 

The victim had surveillance cameras set up.  The suspect apparently tried to come into the house through the front door and looked directly into the camera.  He later appeared on cameras inside the house carrying the guns.  He then left in a small older model pickup truck.

Howerton was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 9.  He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $35,000 bond.

