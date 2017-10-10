No Tricks from Emergency Personnel's Halloween Safety Tips

Local police and firefighters are asking parents and family members to be aware of the tricks that may lie underneath the costumes children will be wearing on Halloween.

Officials said their top concern is visibility because with the dark night, comes limited sight.

“Days are getting shorter," said Sgt. Jamie Blume of Beckley Police. “Think about reflective clothing. Think about maybe giving a kids a flashlight, chemlight, anything that’s going to make a child more visible. That’s going to help keep everybody safer.”

No matter who you’re going to be, always stay safe and alert if you plan on going out on Halloween.

“It’s even more important when we have a busy night like Halloween,” Blume said.

If you want more trick-or-treating safety, be sure to contact your local emergency personnel so that everyone can have both a safe and spooky Halloween.