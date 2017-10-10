Sophia man faces escape charges

Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputies made an arrest in a case of escape from home confinement. In addition to the escape charge, Randall Jerome Thornsbury, 34, of Sophia is accused of destruction of property and driving on a revoked license.

Thornsbury was placed on home confinement on Aug. 18, then on Oct. 2, he cut off his GPS bracelet and left his home. Deputies tracked the bracelet to where Thornsbury threw it in a creek off of Daniel Drive in Sophia. That led to a search for him that ended on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2017

Thornsbury was arrested again on his 34th birthday. He is currently being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond for one charge and no bond for two others.