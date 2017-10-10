Labor Secretary Tours West Virginia Mine with Senator Capito

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) hosted Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta in Beckley, WV, Tuesday. They were joined by Wayne Palmer, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA). The group toured Arch Coal's Beckley Complex, an underground mine in Raleigh County, and met with coal miners.

"West Virginia know far too well the importance of keeping our miners safe on the job, having endured tragedies like the one that claimed 29 lives at the Upper Big Branch mine. From company leaders, to MSHA officials and career inspectors, to miners themselves, there are many people who play important roles making sure that the coal that powers our nation is mines safely and that workers return home to families at the end of their shifts. I was proud to host Secretary Acosta in West Virginia today so that we could hear directly from miners and gain from their knowledge about this vital industry and ways to improve their health and safety. Our visit highlighted the importance of continued efforts to protect our miners, and was an opportunity for him to see firsthand how this important industry contributes to the state's economy," said Senator Capito.

Following a ride in a mantrip that transported the group underground, Secretary Acosta and the Senators observed first-hand the operation’s continuous mining machine, which employs a large rotating steel drum equipped with teeth to extract coal from the seam. Installed on the continuous mining machine is a proximity detection system, which can detect the presence of personnel or equipment and avert pinning or crushing accidents.

“I’m glad that Secretary Acosta accepted my invitation to visit West Virginia and we got the chance to tour the ICG Beckley, LLC Pocahontas Beckley Mine in Raleigh County today,” Senator Manchin said. “Seeing first-hand the operation of a mine, the environment in which our miners work, and the skill it takes to operate sophisticated machinery underground, changes your perspective on the health and safety of these miners and how dangerous this profession really is. I look forward to working with him to make sure that every miner gets to return home safely to their family at the end of the day.”

"Touring a West Virginia coal mine with Senators Manchin and Capito gives me a first-hand appreciation for the dedication of the men and women who work in the more than 13,000 mines around the country," said Secretary Acosta. "Through their hard work, America's miners fuel our modern-day life. The Department of Labor is committed to ensuring that all miners work in a safe and healthy work environment."