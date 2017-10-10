WWII Veteran's body to be returned to WV - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

WWII Veteran's body to be returned to WV

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
After more than 72 years a World War II veteran from West Virginia is returning home.  The West Virginia National Guard will be providing an honor guard detail for the dignified arrival and funeral of 2nd Lt. Clarence Dragoo.  His body will arrive at Yeager Airport on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at 10:45 p.m.

Dragoo was from Sandyville, WV and served as a navigator on a B-24J Liberator.  He and 10 other crew members died on Feb. 28, 1945 when their airplane crashed after a bombing run in Italy.  His remains were found off the coast of Grado, Italy.

"We have a proud legacy of service to our Nation in West Virginia and the men and women who serve today derive their commitment to service from individuals such as 2nd Lt. Dragoo, who fought valiantly for our country in World War II and whose memories and service are never forgotten," said Brig. Gen. Harrison B. Gilliam, Director of the Joint Staff for the WVNG.

Dragoo will be laid to rest on Saturday, Oct. 14 in Sandyville.  Funeral arrangements were made with Waybright Funeral Home of Ripley, WV.

