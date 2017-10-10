'Heroes for Heroes' First Responders Lunch - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

'Heroes for Heroes' First Responders Lunch

By Taylor Neuman, Reporter
First responders in Raleigh County are being recognized for their contributions to the community. 

'Heroes for Heroes' is the name of the event.  Active firefighters throughout Raleigh County are being served sandwiches, chips and soda. Aflac, Beckley Moose Lodge 1606, Servpro, Sign Arc and Beckley Garbage came together to say, thank you.

"We were trying to find some way that we can repay them for all the hours that they spend, they lay their lives on the line everyday for people and property. It's minimal, what we're going to do, but we're hoping that they'll come out." Sales Representative for Servpro of Beckley, Stacy Holt, said.

The sandwiches were served all day till 7 p.m. at the Moose Lodge in Beckley. They also be delivered lunch to Raleigh County Fire Departments upon request.

