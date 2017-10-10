Little Ceasers in Crab Orchard Had Ribbon Cutting

A new Little Caesers in southern West Virginia had their official ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. The location on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Crab Orchard is the 20th to open in the Mountain State. Little Caesers employees hope to appeal to residents in Sophia, Mullens and Wyoming County; and create jobs.

"We're hiring 15 to 20 people right here in the Crab Orchard area, so hopefully not only are we giving a great value but we're always allowing to employ people here in Crab Orchard." Marketing Director of Little Caesers, Sabrina Donahue-Moore, said.

They are currently hiring. Managers said they are looking forward to serving the community.

