DHHR to Receive $1.9 Million in Final Mylan Settlement

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Medicaid Fraud Control Unite announced it will receive more than $1.9 million in restitution and other recovery from a previously reported settlement agreement between the State of West Virginia and Mylan Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Mylan Specialty L.P. This final settlement resolved allegations that Mylan made false statements to Medicaid by misclassifying its EpiPen product and lowered the amount of rebates the company was required to pay to Medicaid under federal law.

According to the Unit, all 50 states have entered into agreements with Mylan. The National Association of Medicaid Fraud Control Units put together a team of member states who participated in the settlement negotiations with Mylan, and included research and data from DHHR's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

"West Virginia's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit worked diligently with the national team to resolve this case. We are pleased to have secured the return of these funds to the Medicaid program," said Kathy Lawson, DHHR Inspector General.

The Medicaid Fraud Control Unite, through DHHR's Office of Inspector General, investigates and prosecutes or refers for prosecution allegations of health care fraud committed against the Medicaid program and allegations of the criminal abuse, neglect or financial exploitation of patients in Medicaid-funded facilities and residents in board and care facilities. Additionally, the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit is responsible for investigating fraud in the administration of the Medicaid program. Its mission is to protect West Virginia's vulnerable citizens and the integrity of its health care programs.

To report Medicaid provider fraud or patient abuse, neglect or financial exploitation, please call (304) 558-1858 or toll free at 1-888-FRAUD-WV (1-888372-8398).