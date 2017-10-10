Capito's Bipartisan Bill Bolstering Women's Leadership in Peace Negotiations, Conflict Resolution Becomes Law

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito's (R-WV) bipartisan bill - the Women, Peace and Security Act - was signed into law Friday, October 6, 2017, by President Donald Trump. The bill bolsters the role of women in peace negotiations and conflict resolution around the world. Senator Capito reintroduced the bill earlier this year with Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).

"When it comes to peacekeeping and mediation, it just makes sense for women to have a seat at the table. We are natural and effective problem-solvers, and we should have the opportunity to be more involved in these critical international discussions," Senator Capito said. "Senator Shaheen and I introduced the Women, Peace and Security Act to help promote women's inclusion in peace processes, and I'm so glad President Trump signed it into law."

"We need female representation on the world stage that accurately reflects the makeup of communities directly impacted by violence and armed conflict," Senator Shaheen said. "I'm proud that this bipartisan effort will sustain the U.S. commitment to promoting greater female representation in conflict resolution and peace-building. Reinforcing these priorities by statute will help ensure our country continues to implement the United Nations Security Council Resolution on the role of women in peace and security by training American diplomats, military personnel and development workers on these important issues, and by requiring the president to produce a strategy to make this a U.S. foreign policy priority."

The Women, Peace and Security Act advances the priorities outlined in the United States' National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security, and ensures the country continues to advocate for women's inclusion and engagement in the peace building process to prevent, moderate and resolve violent conflict.