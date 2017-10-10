DHHR's Medicaid Program to Expand Substance Use Treatment and Services

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Medical Services announced the approval of a Medicaid waiver which will allow West Virginia to expand substance use treatment and services for Medicaid members.

The Medicaid 1115 Waiver was awarded by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to improve care and health outcomes by expanding services for those with substance use disorder diagnosis.

"The waiver allows the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to more effectively prevent and treat substance use issues for Medicaid enrollees through expanded treatment services," said Cindy Beane, Commissioner of DHHR's Bureau for Medical Services. "This is another important tool in West Virginia's fight against substance abuse under the leadership of Governor Jim Justice who has championed this strategy."

The waiver will contribute to comprehensive statewide strategy to combat prescription drug abuse and opioid use disorders. It will allow West Virginia to cover methadone, naloxone, peer recovery support, withdrawal management and short-term residential services to all Medicaid enrollees.

"West Virginia is number one across the nation in overdose deaths," Gov. Justice said. "Since this waiver is funded more than 80 percent by the federal government, it's critical to protect our Medicaid budget so our state can meet its federal obligation for these vital services. We need to help our people get the care they need to get their lives back on track and stop these senseless overdose deaths."

"We would especially like to thank Senators Capito and Manchin for their assistance in pushing for the approval of this waiver," said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

For more information, visit http://www.dhhr.wv.gov/bms/CMS/Pages/Waiver-Approvals.aspx.