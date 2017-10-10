Annual Spooktacular Brings Halloween to Concord University

The Concord University Music Department will be hosting their annual Spooktacular event on October 20, 2017 at 7 p.m. in the main auditorium located in the Alexander Fine Arts Center. Spooktacular is a Halloween celebration the music department throws every year to raise funds for their program.

People who are in attendance can expect to find themselves among others dressing up for the holiday. In fact, there will be a costume contest for adults and children alike featuring prizes as well as a pumpkin carving contest.

To enter the pumpkin carving contest please bring your pumpkin to the Box Office the day of the event and fill out an entry form between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Pumpkins will be judged by members of the Concord University faculty and prizes will be awarded for the most creative, prettiest, and scariest pumpkins during Spooktacular! Lastly, those in attendance can walk through the haunted halls of the Alexander Fine Arts Contest to test their bravery.

Admission for the event is $5 and all proceeds go to Concord's music department. Concord students, faculty, staff, along with members of the community, are invited to join in the fun. For more information, contact the Box Office at (304) 384-5101. Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office on the night of the event. Concessions will also be sold for your convenience.