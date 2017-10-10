David Anderson to be the Speaker at Veterans Coffee Hour October 25

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) at Clinch Valley Community Action, Inc. will host a special Veterans Coffee Hour in October. The Veterans Coffee Hour program provides the opportunity for veterans, active duty military, and their family members to visit and enjoy a beverage and snack while being provided with a variety of community service information. Family members of deceased veterans are especially invited to attend the meetings. The agenda for this session will feature community updates and information on upcoming free community events and programs. The Veterans Coffee Hour will be held on Wednesday, October 25, 2017, at 10:30 a.m., at Clinch Valley Community Action, located across from the North Tazewell Post Office.

The speaker will be Tazewell County Commissioner of Revenue, David Anderson. He will be reviewing the Disabled Veterans Real Estate Tax Relief, Elderly Real Estate Tax Exemption, and Disabled Veterans Personal Property Tax Relief.

All veterans, active service military or family members that attend are asked to bring ideas and suggestions for future Veterans Coffee Hour topics and programs. The Veterans Coffee Hour is not held in inclement weather.

For additional information about this project of the RSVP program at CVCA contact Rick Mallory at rmallory@clinchvalleycaa.org or (276) 988-5583.