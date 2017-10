NEOLA, WV (WVNS)-- Greenbrier County deputies arrested a man Saturday night after they said he admitted to firing shots from his car.

Adam Pickering is facing two counts of wanton endangerment after deputies tell 59news he fired multiple shots from his car along rt. 92 around 7 p.m.

Deputies responded to the Neola area and said Pickering admitted to them he fired the shots. Deputies didn't say why Pickering fired the shots.