RAINELLE, WV (WVNS)- Multiple fire departments respond to an early morning house fire in Greenbrier County.

Rainelle, Rupert, and Quinwood fire departments responded to a home in the James River and Kanawha Turnpike area of Rainelle.

9-1-1 dispatchers tell 59News the call came in around 5:00 a.m. No injuries were reported, and no word if the homeowners were in the home at the time of the fire.

Dispatchers said the fire is contained.