State to spend $14M on electric car charging stations - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

State to spend $14M on electric car charging stations

State to spend $14M on electric car charging stations

Posted: Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia is looking for a developer to build a statewide charging network for electric vehicles.
    
The state announced last week that it had issued a request for proposals for putting in the infrastructure. Gov. Terry McAuliffe's office said in a news release that $14 million in funding for the effort would come from Virginia's portion of the Volkswagen settlement over the company's diesel emissions cheating scandal.
    
Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore said in a statement that the project is designed to jump-start the adoption of electrical cars and generate more private investment in electric vehicle technology.
    
Responses to the request for proposals are due Nov. 6.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.