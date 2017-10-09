New Raleigh County Board of Education Member Sworn in

The Raleigh County Board of Education swore in a new board member at their meeting Monday evening on October 9th.

Marie Hamrick is now officially a board member in Raleigh County. Hamrick was a long time guidance counselor at Independence Middle School.

She said she is excited to begin making decisions and do what's best for the staff and students of Raleigh County.

"With my educational experience and I've taught on different grade levels and counselor, I think I have a lot to bring to the table," said Hamrick.

Hamrick said she is following in her father's footsteps, who was also a Board Member in Raleigh County. All of the spots on the Board of Education are now filled.