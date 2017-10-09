Public Hearing Held Around Proposed Elementary School Closures in Raleigh County

A public hearing was held Monday, October 9 to talk about concerns on the proposed closure of Crab Orchard Elementary School.

Crab Orchard is on the list of schools that may be closing to consolidate into the new school, Ridgeview Elementary. Crab Orchard Principal Rosemarie Kelly said the transition to a new school is long overdue.

"We're very excited," Kelly said. "Actually I've been here 17 years and all of those years that I've been here we've been asking for a new school."

Part of the reason staff are so excited for the transition to Ridgeview Elementary is because the school will focus on STEM education. This means Ridgeview will concentrate on teaching science, technology, engineering and math. Kelly said this is a great opportunity for the young students.

"With the facility it will just bring more improvements for our staff to be able to provide those opportunities to the students," Kelly said.

Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said the staff members affected by the school closures will still have an opportunity for a job.

"The staff of Raleigh County voted to allow the teachers and service personnel who are affected by this to have first opportunity at the jobs created by it," Price said.

A vote will be taking place at the end of October to determine if Lester, Crab Orchard and Sophia Soak Creek Elementary schools will be closing their doors for good.