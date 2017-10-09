Missing 15-day-old baby found dead in woods - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Missing 15-day-old baby found dead in woods

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: WSAV-TV Courtesy: WSAV-TV

COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — The body of a 15-day-old Georgia baby who had been reported missing has been found in a wooded area.

News outlets report the Newton County Sheriff’s Office says the child’s father, Christopher McNabb, fled shortly before being named a person of interest in her death Sunday. He was apprehended hours after the baby’s body was found and charged with a probation violation involving a burglary.

Investigators say they found Caliyah McNabb’s body inside a duffel bag.

Authorities say she was fed and changed about 5 a.m. Saturday and put back to bed with her 2-year-old sister at a mobile home park in Covington, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) from Atlanta. The infant was discovered missing from her bed five hours later.

The infant’s mother was questioned by police and released.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.