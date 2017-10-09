How To Prevent Your Child From Being a Victim of an Internet Crime

A Swedish man flew to Mercer County and allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl. 19-year-old, Simon Apell is charged with kidnapping, intent to seduce a minor, soliciting a minor via computer and sexual assault in the third degree. Simon Apell remains in Southern Regional Jail.

In light of this bizarre incident, parents stress there are way to keep something like this from happening to a child.

It's a place to learn and to communicate with people around the world, but the internet can be a dangerous place, especially for young people.

Parents like Liz McKinney-Brookes keep a close eye on their kids' online activity. "My kids all know that I'm going to pick up their phone and I'm going to scan through it and i'm going to question it if I see something that's questionable." Parent, Liz Mckinney said.

McKinney-Brookes stressed it's also important for her that her children understand why she's keeping an eye on them. "By me going through my child's phone it's not that I don't trust you it's that I don't trust other people."

Online predators can be hard to identify and many of them are skilled at misleading their targets. Child Protect Operation Manager, Tammy Neal, has a solid rule for keeping kids safe. "I would encourage not to allow your child to talk to someone if they don't know them in real life."

Parents in Mercer County believe it's important to have open conversations with children to keep them safe. "I think a lot of times we talk at our kids and not with our kids and there is not a lot of active listening." Parent, Liz Mckinney-Brookes, said.

Parent's said one the best preventative measures is education. Child Protect offers classes for parents in the community to show them how to start the conversation about internet crimes with your child. They provide some education on what apps to watch out for and what they do.

If you think your child may be a victim of an internet crime, contact your local authorities.

