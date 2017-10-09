Gov. Justice to Call Special Session on WV Road Bonds

Governor Jim Justice began Monday by announcing he will call a Special Session of the Legislature now that voters approved the Road Bond Referendum.

"This is an opportunity for jobs, an opportunity for revenue. An opportunity to bring people to our state. That's what winning tastes like," said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

73 percent of West Virginia voters said yes to the billion dollar plus road program and the reasons were clear.

"I voted yes because we need better roads in West Virginia," said Tom Rappold, a West Virginia voter.

"It will start bringing people into our state," said Donald Simonton, a West Virginia voter.

Only 1 out of 55 counties voted no, and that was Ritchie County. As for when the projects can begin, well some maintenance and paving work can happen soon, but most of the major projects after winter.

"What we need to do is get the bonds sold. It's going to take a little bit of time to do that. But at the same time we're going to be moving those projects forward, so that we can get them out, probably sometime in the middle part of next year," said Tom Smith, WV Transportation Secretary.

As for the Special Session, the Governor wants the Legislature to tighten laws, that mandate most of these jobs go to West Virginians. Labor, likes that.

"We happen to think that there are things they can do, to make sure that these jobs go to local workers. And we're going to be in conversation with the Governor and legislative leaders about those ideas," said Josh Sword, President, West Virginia AFL-CIO.

Only 11 percent of West Virginians voted.

"The Special Session is not likely to cost taxpayers additional dollars. That's because lawmakers were already scheduled to be back in the Capitol next week for their Interim Sessions," said Mark Curtis, 59 News Chief Political Reporter.