Rep. Jenkins Works to Fight Against Opioid Crisis

Monday morning (10/9) United States Representative Evan Jenkins (R-WV) toured Brian's Safehouse as part of an effort to fight back against West Virginia's opioid crisis.

People at the safehouse said they have seen a positive response from recovery efforts and want to grow their facility. Those in charge at Brian's Safehouse have plans to build four new buildings on their 14 acres of land. By doing that, they could house even more people battling addiction. Those going through the program said the house has changed their lives through faith.

"A lot of addiction comes from character flaws and when you find out those characters flaws in yourself you're able to treat and recover. I'm really impressed with the year opportunity to really focus on myself and get back to regular life," James Gwinn said.

Since the group is faith based, funding is hard to get which has put their expansion on hold. Representative Jenkins spoke with those at the center explaining he knows the pain of loss through addiction firsthand. Jenkins told a story about how his nephew was battling addiction and unfortunately passed away.

Jenkins added that he plans to help the safehouse get funding from the federal and state level.