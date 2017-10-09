Thieves Escape with Money From Family Coin Laundry

One local small business is working to track down thieves who stole money from them. It started as a normal Friday night (10/6) at Family Coin Laundry, but later turned into a criminal investigation.

"Two people came in and broke into nine of my machines," Cummings said.an Employee at Family Coin Laundry, Alan Cummings said.

Cummings explained he found out about the theft after taking a look at surveillance video. It shows them emptying the money from the coin and arcade machines into a backpack.

One of the strangest things about this crime is these two men came in during normal business hours on Friday night. Cummings explained after watching the videos over, he can see one of the men involved is on crutches. That man acts as the lookout, while the other man robs the laundromat blind.

"We'll find you," Cummings stated. "Any small business it hurts, so we need to catch them before they break in anywhere else".

To catch the thieves Cummings has reached out to West Virginia State Police who are investigating the crime. On top of that, Cummings has posted the surveillance video to Facebook in hopes someone will recognize the two men. Once identified Cummings hopes the consequences are severe.

"I hope they go to jail, a year or two, the maximum, whatever they can get," Cummings said.

As troopers investigate the crime, Cummings has made sure his laundromat is thief proof. "I'm putting locks on top of locks, double locking everything."

If anyone has any tips on the identities of these men, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867). Tips can also be left online at the CrimeStoppers web site or by using the P3 Tips app on a smart phone or mobile device.