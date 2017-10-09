Veteran's Family Saved by Smoke Alarm

Fire prevention week began on Oct. 8, 2017. It is a week dedicated to making sure you know what you need to know to stay safe in case of a fire. David Rose, a quadriplegic veteran, built his family home back in 2003. Last year, the family awoke in the middle of the night to smoke engulfing the entire house.

"About three in the morning, I woke up," Rose said. "I don't know if it was smoke or God or what, but I woke up and the house was already engulfed in smoke just completely covered."

He alerted his sister, Heather Rose, who put him on a bed sheet and pulled him out of the house.

"We had an intercom system, so he hits the intercom and was like 'what in the world is that beeping'," she said. "So, when I opened my bedroom door, it was just smoke, and I could see flames shooting from behind the refrigerator."

According to the National Fire Protection Association, only one in five home fires occur overnight. These fires account for half of all home fire deaths.

"It's just scary to think that 7 to 10 minutes and the house is gone no matter what it's built out of anymore," Rose added.

Prior to the fire, the family recently had smoke alarms installed by the American Red Cross Sound the Alarm program. Heather Rose has advice for someone who doesn't have a smoke detector - "you better get one because you never know."

A smoke detector can save your life, especially since you never know when a fire will happen. Even though he lost everything but his wheelchair, David still has hope.

"You know, it's just material things. What's more important is the kids and we all got out safe," he said.

"I would never live nowhere else unless there was fire alarms because it truly saved all of our lives," Heather added.

If you don't have a smoke detector, you can get one from the American Red Cross Sound the Alarm campaign.