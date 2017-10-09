Get A Smoke Alarm From the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is teaming up with local fire departments to give away smoke detectors to people who do not have one. These smoke detectors last for 10 years without battery changes. In the mountain state alone, the Red Cross has installed thousands smoke detectors free of charge from the Sound the Alarm campaign. And 12 lives have been saved throughout the state. Courtney Clark, Executive Director for American Red Cross Southeast West Virginia Chapter, said "Since our Home Fire campaign started in 2014, the American Red Cross has installed 15 thousand smoke alarms free of charge in West Virginia. So it's pretty incredible to see the impact of that work with the 6 lives saved in Mercer County." To have free smoke alarms installed in your home, call 1-844-216-8286