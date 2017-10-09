Funeral held for West Virginia victim of Las Vegas massacre - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Funeral held for West Virginia victim of Las Vegas massacre

Posted: Updated:

INWOOD, W.Va. (AP) - A funeral is set for Monday for a West Virginia woman who was among the victims in the Las Vegas massacre.

Brown Funeral Home Inc. says on its website that the service for 50-year-old Denise Burditus of Martinsburg will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at the funeral home's South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

She was attending an outdoor concert with Tony Burditus, her husband of 32 years, when a gunman sprayed bullets into the crowd from a high-rise hotel, killing 58 people and injuring nearly 500.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.