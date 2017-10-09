Richlands Police aim to make buying online while you are out safer

RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS) - People who are concerned about buying online while they are on the go have a safe place to shop in Richlands, Virginia. The police department in the city has set up a special parking space designated as an "Internet Purchase Exchange Location." The space is lighted at night and monitored by surveillance cameras.

According to a release from the police department, their goal is to make a safe and secure location for people to make online purchases. It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Police officers advise people who use the spot that it is not monitored in real time. If someone needs help they can speak with an officer by talking to dispatchers located in the main lobby of the building. They also recommend people use the location during daylight hours.