Police: Princeton man tries to stab two people, causes thousands worth of damage to car

Princeton, W. Va. (WVNS) -- A man is in jail after police said he tried to stab two people and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to a car.

Princeton Police arrested Angus Bonetto Moodie Junior in Princeton Saturday night. According to police, they responded to a call about a man laying on top of a woman in the middle of the street and punching her in the face.

The 911 caller told police when they stopped to help the victim, Moodie grabbed them on the arm, leaving bruises, and tried to cut them with a knife. They also told police Moodie knocked out the car's windshield and passenger window, tried stabbing the victim while they were in the car and then stabbed the hood of the car. The caller and victim were able to get away from Moodie.

Police said they found Moodie walking in the Bluefield Avenue area around 10 p.m. They said his hands were swollen with scratches and they found a knife in his pants.

Moodie is charged with two counts of unlawful assault, destruction of property, domestic battery and battery.

He's being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 cash only bond.

