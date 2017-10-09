Man arrested for murder after troopers respond to domestic call

MONROE COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- A Monroe County man has been arrested and is charged with murder after troopers responded to a domestic call late Sunday night.

West Virginia State Police tell 59News they responded to a home on Jones Mountain Road near Moncove Lake around 9:30 p.m. Troopers said there was a fight and struggle over a gun when one person was shot and killed. The victim's name is not being released at this time.

Troopers arrested Michael White and charged him with murder and possession of a deadly weapon.

White is being held in the Southern Regional Jail. No bond has been set at this time.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office also responded and is assisting in the investigation.

