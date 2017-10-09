WVU Medicine seeks donated items for young patients - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

WVU Medicine seeks donated items for young patients

WVU Medicine seeks donated items for young patients

Posted: Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Fans at West Virginia University's upcoming home football game against Texas Tech are being asked to donate items for young hospital patients.
    
WVU Medicine says in a news release that a collection station will be set up outside of the stadium's north gate on Saturday in Morgantown. Among the new and unused items being sought are small comfort blankets, sippy cups, pajamas and girls and boys underwear.
    
Located on the sixth floor of Ruby Memorial Hospital, WVU Medicine Children's provides infant, pediatric and maternal care.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.