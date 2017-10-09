WV woman among shooting victims in Las Vegas to be laid to rest Monday

INWOOD, W.Va. (AP): A West Virginia woman among the victims of last week’s Las Vegas massacre will be laid to rest Monday.

Brown Funeral home Inc. says on its website that services for 50-year-old Denise Burditus of Martinsburg will take place Monday afternoon at the funeral home’s South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood. Visitation will occur from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Inwood lies in the extreme north east corner of West Virginia.

Burditus was attending the outdoor country music concert with her husband of 32 years when Stephen Paddock began firing from a high-rise hotel. Paddock killed 58, and injured almost 500 people.