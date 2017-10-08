Car Accident in Raleigh County Sends One to Hospital

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday (10/8) Raleigh County Dispatchers received a call regarding a car accident in Beckley.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene where a car flipped over on Dry Hill Road just before the Char. The Raleigh County Sheriff's Department along with JanCare and the Bradley Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department were on scene assessing the accident.

The person in that car was transported to a nearby hospital. The conditions of that person are unknown at this time.

Dispatchers told 59 News they believe no one else was injured in the accident.

