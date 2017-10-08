Car Accident in Raleigh County Sends One to Hospital - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Car Accident in Raleigh County Sends One to Hospital

Posted: Updated:
By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
Connect
BECKLEY, W.Va. -

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday (10/8) Raleigh County Dispatchers received a call regarding a car accident in Beckley.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene where a car flipped over on Dry Hill Road just before the Char. The Raleigh County Sheriff's Department along with JanCare and the Bradley Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department were on scene assessing the accident. 

The person in that car was transported to a nearby hospital. The conditions of that person are unknown at this time.

Dispatchers told 59 News they believe no one else was injured in the accident.

Stick with 59 News for the latest details in this story.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.