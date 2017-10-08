With Bond Approved, Voters Optimistic, Concerned for Journey Ahead

With the road bond passing with 73% of the vote, West Virginia taxpayers are pleased that it will tackle safety concerns on the current concrete that is already crumbling.

"I have a lot of grandchildren that ride that school bus back and forth," said West Virginia resident Sonia Smith. "We're concerned about them sometimes on the snowy mornings because the roads are in bad shape."

Others are glad that with these new roads, new economic opportunities will also accelerate in the region.

"It's going to put our people back to work," said Beckley resident Lola Rizer. "It's going to create a really good base for us to build the southern West Virginia economy on it. I'm super excited for that."

However, other supporters of the bond argue that how the money is distributed is disproportionate to the more-rural counties of the state.

"It's a state bond," said Beckley resident Michele Rock. "All these counties, they deserve some of it too. The little people are getting left out (in) the littler counties. It's not fair."

It may have a hefty price tag, but in the end, it's about paving the way for the future of the state.

"The roads have been in such bad shape for such a long period of time, so I wish we started sooner," Smith said. "But whatever it takes to make our roads safer, I'm all for that."

"It is definitely worth the investment, even if our children & grandchildren may have to share some of that load," Rizer said. "Hopefully what we're doing now is going to create the business climate that will make it easier for that repayment."