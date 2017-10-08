Accident on I-77 Causes Major Traffic

Just after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday evening (10/8) Mercer County 911 dispatchers received a call regarding an accident on Interstate 77 Northbound.

West Virginia State Police along with emergency crews rushed to the scene of the accident. Emergency crews said it happened on I-77 Northbound at mile marker 5.

Troopers told 59 News a semi carrying 44,000 pounds of paper product had flipped over. Luckily the semi didn't crash into any other cars. The driver of the truck said it was the heavy winds that cause the accident. The driver sustained minor injuries including possible abrasions, but he was able to walk away from the scene.

Both Northbound lanes on I-77 were shutdown as emergency crews assessed the situation.

59 News has a crew on the scene and be sure to stick with us for the latest details in the story.