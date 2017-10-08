One Person Killed, Two Others Injured in Car Chase

Multiple agencies in Charleston were lead on a high speed chase. It began in North Charleston where the driver, David Lanham drove to downtown Charleston. Lanham was speeding and was firing at police officers with a shotgun out of his car window.

Police with the Charleston Police Department describe the scene they saw. "He turned onto Kanawha Blvd from Greenbrier Street and was actually barreling towards Kanawha Blvd, thousands of people are there now," the Police Chief with the Charleston Police Department, Steve Cooper said.

The driver, Lanham continued the chase as he turned onto Leon Sullivan street in downtown Charleston where he was going the wrong way and collided with another car outside of the Clay Center. Lanham continued to fire at police officers and in response, police fired back killing Lanham.

People who were in the area said the sounds were loud. "You could hear the bullets off of metal. It was like being in the middle of a war zone," one witness said. Other witnesses said this is unlike anything they have ever seen in Charleston. "I've lived in Charleston about 25 years, I've never seen nothing like this," another witness said.

There were two people inside the car Lanham collided with. "There were two individuals who were transported to the hospital who were in a vehicle that was struck by Mr. Lanham. We are hopeful that they're condition will quickly improve," said Chief Cooper.

Stick with 59 News for the latest details in this story.