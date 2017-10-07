WV Road Bond Referendum passes by large margin

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - With most precincts reporting, West Virginia voters are overwhelmingly agreeing to issue $1.6 billion in state bonds to repair and build roads and bridges.

The Secretary of State's office reports 78,013 voted in favor and 30,268 opposed in results from 88 percent of precincts.

The state lists more than 600 planned projects.

The Republican-controlled Legislature this year approved taxes and fees to support bond repayments, which Gov. Jim Justice signed into law.

They raised the variable minimum wholesale gas tax by 3.5 cents a gallon, increased the vehicle sales tax from 5 percent to 6 percent and hiked the motor vehicle registration fee from $30 to $50.

The West Virginia Republican Party Executive Committee opposed the bonding, saying it would commit the state to 25 years of interest payments.

Unofficial results broken down by county:

FAYETTE COUNTY

FOR - 1,963

AGAINST - 755



GREENBRIER COUNTY

FOR - 2,283

AGAINST - 697



MCDOWELL COUNTY

FOR - 1,084

AGAINST - 73



MERCER COUNTY

FOR - 2,769

AGAINST - 646



MONROE COUNTY

FOR - 829

AGAINST - 485



POCAHONTAS

FOR - 513

AGAINST - 256

RALEIGH COUNTY

FOR - 4,326

AGAINST - 1,238



SUMMERS COUNTY -

FOR - 877

AGAINST - 253



WYOMING COUNTY -

FOR - 1,196

AGAINST - 208