Results are in for WV Road Bond - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

WV Road Bond Referendum passes by large margin

Posted: Updated:
CHARLESTON, W.Va. -

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - With most precincts reporting, West Virginia voters are overwhelmingly agreeing to issue $1.6 billion in state bonds to repair and build roads and bridges.

The Secretary of State's office reports 78,013 voted in favor and 30,268 opposed in results from 88 percent of precincts.

The state lists more than 600 planned projects.

The Republican-controlled Legislature this year approved taxes and fees to support bond repayments, which Gov. Jim Justice signed into law.

They raised the variable minimum wholesale gas tax by 3.5 cents a gallon, increased the vehicle sales tax from 5 percent to 6 percent and hiked the motor vehicle registration fee from $30 to $50.

The West Virginia Republican Party Executive Committee opposed the bonding, saying it would commit the state to 25 years of interest payments.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Unofficial results broken down by county:
FAYETTE COUNTY
FOR - 1,963
AGAINST - 755

GREENBRIER COUNTY
FOR - 2,283
AGAINST - 697

MCDOWELL COUNTY
FOR - 1,084
AGAINST - 73

MERCER COUNTY
FOR - 2,769
AGAINST - 646

MONROE COUNTY
FOR - 829
AGAINST - 485

POCAHONTAS
FOR - 513
AGAINST - 256

RALEIGH COUNTY
FOR - 4,326
AGAINST - 1,238

SUMMERS COUNTY - 
FOR - 877
AGAINST - 253

WYOMING COUNTY - 
FOR - 1,196
AGAINST - 208

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.