Officials Respond to Passing Road Bond

Governor Justice isn't the only one speaking out about the roads to prosperity amendment passing, some in the senate had a response to the votes. Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, said, “I am thrilled that the West Virginians who chose to vote on this critical issue put the greater good of this state first and said yes. With the passage of this amendment, we have taken a tremendous step in moving West Virginia forward. Soon, our state will see more jobs and better roads, and most importantly, we will see these benefits without any additional taxation of our citizens. I am excited about what the future holds as we develop a strong, safe, and reliable transportation infrastructure. We have worked for three years in the Senate to promote economic development and job creation in our great state. I am proud of the voters who have recognized those efforts and have given this state the chance to truly thrive.”
West Virginia Democratic Party Chairwoman, Belinda Biafore, also spoke out the road bond election. "I want to commend our Democratic Legislators and members of our Democratic Executive Committee for their work in doing the right thing for West Virginia. It would have been very easy for us to not support the road bond after Jim Justice abandoned our Party, but two wrongs don't make a right. The Republican Party and the Mountain Party worked hard to defeat the bond but as Democrats and West Virginians, we will always stand behind good jobs, good roads, and hardworking families."
Transportation Secretary, Tom Smith was happy to see the results stating, "We appreciate the confidence the citizens of West Virginia have shown in us by passing Governor Justice's Roads to Prosperity Bond Amendment. By doing so, it allows the West Virginia Department of Transportation to move forward in playing a major role in West Virginia’s economic recovery. With the new revenues passed by the legislature this most recent session, we can make meaningful improvements to the state’s transportation infrastructure. We recognize our responsibility and are committed to putting out this momentous program in an open, honest and transparent manner."
