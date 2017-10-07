Officials Respond to Passing Road Bond - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Officials Respond to Passing Road Bond

By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. -

Gov. Justice Issues Statement on Passage of Roads to Prosperity Bond Referendum

Governor Jim Justice said having to road bond pass in West Virginia is great news for the state. "I am grateful to the people of West Virginia for sharing my vision to jump start our economic engine. While this will start the process of fixing our state road system, the most important mission I have is to help find and create jobs for the working men and women of our state," Governor Justice said. 

He went on to explain how he traveled to the state which helped him make the decision that this road bond was necessary. "As I traveled from panhandle to panhandle, through the coal fields, along our rivers, and from all over the beautiful valleys of our majestic state, the citizens of West Virginia were clear that new jobs, safety for their families and good roads in their home counties were critical to improving their lives and giving them a chance to share the American dream."

Now as for the process ahead, Governor Justice said there is no time to wait. "We will start the process Monday to put in motion the Bonding process, the bidding process and the plan to make better roads and bridges a reality in West Virginia. One important part of the bidding process will be to take every step possible so that our contractors hire West Virginians FIRST. We are also going to work with all of our educational institutions to start training programs for this workforce."

He said as a part of all of the work, he already has ideas for a committee. "I am also going to appoint an oversight committee to make certain we eliminate waste and any other shenanigans during the contracting, bidding and construction process.

In his speech, Governor Justice went on to thank the people of West Virginia for their votes. "Again, my heartfelt thank you goes out to the voters who passed this referendum. It’s an historical day because now we have the vehicle in place to truly move our state forward."

Governor Justice isn't the only one speaking out about the roads to prosperity amendment passing, some in the senate had a response to the votes. Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, said, “I am thrilled that the West Virginians who chose to vote on this critical issue put the greater good of this state first and said yes. With the passage of this amendment, we have taken a tremendous step in moving West Virginia forward. Soon, our state will see more jobs and better roads, and most importantly, we will see these benefits without any additional taxation of our citizens. I am excited about what the future holds as we develop a strong, safe, and reliable transportation infrastructure. We have worked for three years in the Senate to promote economic development and job creation in our great state. I am proud of the voters who have recognized those efforts and have given this state the chance to truly thrive.”

West Virginia Democratic Party Chairwoman, Belinda Biafore, also spoke out the road bond election. "I want to commend our Democratic Legislators and members of our Democratic Executive Committee for their work in doing the right thing for West Virginia. It would have been very easy for us to not support the road bond after Jim Justice abandoned our Party, but two wrongs don't make a right. The Republican Party and the Mountain Party worked hard to defeat the bond but as Democrats and West Virginians, we will always stand behind good jobs, good roads, and hardworking families."

Transportation Secretary, Tom Smith was happy to see the results stating, "We appreciate the confidence the citizens of West Virginia have shown in us by passing Governor Justice's Roads to Prosperity Bond Amendment.  By doing so, it allows the West Virginia Department of Transportation to move forward in playing a major role in West Virginia’s economic recovery.  With the new revenues passed by the legislature this most recent session, we can make meaningful improvements to the state’s transportation infrastructure.  We recognize our responsibility and are committed to putting out this momentous program in an open, honest and transparent manner."

