Officials Respond to Passing Road Bond

Governor Jim Justice said having to road bond pass in West Virginia is great news for the state. "I am grateful to the people of West Virginia for sharing my vision to jump start our economic engine. While this will start the process of fixing our state road system, the most important mission I have is to help find and create jobs for the working men and women of our state," Governor Justice said. He went on to explain how he traveled to the state which helped him make the decision that this road bond was necessary. "As I traveled from panhandle to panhandle, through the coal fields, along our rivers, and from all over the beautiful valleys of our majestic state, the citizens of West Virginia were clear that new jobs, safety for their families and good roads in their home counties were critical to improving their lives and giving them a chance to share the American dream." Now as for the process ahead, Governor Justice said there is no time to wait. "We will start the process Monday to put in motion the Bonding process, the bidding process and the plan to make better roads and bridges a reality in West Virginia. One important part of the bidding process will be to take every step possible so that our contractors hire West Virginians FIRST. We are also going to work with all of our educational institutions to start training programs for this workforce." He said as a part of all of the work, he already has ideas for a committee. "I am also going to appoint an oversight committee to make certain we eliminate waste and any other shenanigans during the contracting, bidding and construction process. In his speech, Governor Justice went on to thank the people of West Virginia for their votes. "Again, my heartfelt thank you goes out to the voters who passed this referendum. It’s an historical day because now we have the vehicle in place to truly move our state forward."