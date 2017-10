Deputies arrested a Pennsylvania man after they said he drove several hours to Beckley to meet with who he believed to be a 15-year-old girl for sex.

Raleigh County Deputies arrested Harold S. Pritchard Friday evening.

They said he drove more than 6 hours from Tatamy, Pennsylvania and rented a cabin at Stephens Lake.

Pritchard is charged with soliciting a minor via a computer. He’s belong held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond.