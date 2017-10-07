WVU Tech Hosts First Homecoming In Beckley

What will soon become an annual tradition has kicked off in Uptown Beckley.

For the first time WVU Tech held its homecoming activities this week on campus.

On Saturday many of the University's social organizations, athletics teams and clubs took part in a parade along South Kanawha.

The parade was just one of several events during the homecoming week of festivities.



"Its important for us to have homecoming to welcome back our alumni but also celebrate our students and celebrate our new home here in Beckley and folks have been so supportive and we are so excited to celebrate with them this weekend," Director of University Relations, Jen Wood-Cunningham said.

Following the parade families also enjoyed a picnic along with men's and woman's soccer games at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.