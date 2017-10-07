Sen. Capito Hosts "Academy Days" In Beckley

Senator Shelley Moore Capito's Office is in town meeting with students to talk about U.S. Service Academies.



On Saturday at Woodrow Wilson High students and their parents got a chance to learn more about the nation's service academies, reserve officers training Corps, ROTC and scholarship programs. Members of her staff also spoke about information on academy nominations.

"This gets the info out to the public it’s a long involved process its kind of a special thing that we have to create leaders for our military and our society. I think its an important part of the United States Military structure," Charles Carpenter said. Carpenter is the JROTC Senior Science Instructor at Woodrow Wilson High.

Admission representatives from the Air Force Coast Guard, and Army were also on hand to answer questions from students.