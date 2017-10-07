Greenbrier County Man in Jail After Alleged Threats on Social Media

A White Sulphur Springs man was arrested Friday (10/7) for threats against law enforcement.

The Police Chief with the White Sulphur Springs Police Department, J. Dowdy said, Calvin Edward Howard, 48, of White Sulphur Springs was arrested at his home for threats on a public official.

The charge stems from posts Howard made one social media. Police said Howard commented on a post stating "someone is going to die." Howard also made comments against members of the White Sulphur Springs Police Department.

Howard is currently housed in Southern Regional jail pending arraignment before a Greenbrier County Magistrate.