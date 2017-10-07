Swedish man arrested for kidnapping 12-year-old Bluefield girl

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVNS) – A man from Sweden is in jail after deputies said he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl from Bluefield.

Simon Apell, 19-years-old, is charged with kidnapping, intent to seduce a minor, soliciting a minor via computer and sexual assault third degree.

Mercer County Deputies said Apell has no ties to the United States other than flying in to Charlotte, North Carolina and then driving to Bluefield to specifically meet the young girl.

The victim was first reported missing on Wednesday, Oct. 4 and was found Friday evening with Apell in a motel in Bluefield.

Deputies said the two met online and have been talking for several months through social media.

At the time, it’s unclear if Apell knew the exact age of the victim. Apell is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The FBI is also investigating the incident. Deputies said the Swedish Embassy is also involved.

