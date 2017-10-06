Gov. Justice makes last stitch campaign effort for referendum

Governor Jim Justice held a town hall meeting at the Bluefield Area Arts Center to promote the road bond referendum one last time before polls open Saturday, October 7th. The Governor was accompanied by Secretary of Transportation, Thomas J. Smith, to answer any last minute questions about the referendum.

Around 40 members of the Mercer County community attended the meeting. Governor Justice encouraged everyone to vote "yes" for the $1.6 billion plan on October 7th.

"If you decide to sit on the fence or vote no or sit at home, it could fail. And if it fails we've got a catastrophe type problem," Justice said.

There was a mix of supporters and critics at the town hall. Erica Cibert, Hospitality Specialist for Mercer County CVB, agreed with the Governor. Cibert said she believes the road bond referendum could boost the tourism industry.

"We have thousands and thousands of visitors that come to us every year and we really want to support that. We need better roads, we need more roads. We just think its really important to help develop tourism in our area," Cibert explained.

Marty Gearheart, Delegate for the 27th District of West Virginia, was against the referendum. Gearheart does not believe the public is receiving the most accurate information and more taxes will be needed to cover the cost of the road projects.

"The bond is for 1.6 billions and it is designated to about 40 projects, interesting enough the 1.6 billion bond is not enough to take care of what is about 1.9 billion dollars of projects that are committed to it," Gearheart said.

Polls open at precincts across the state on Saturday, October 7th, at 6:30 a.m., and close at 7:30 p.m.

