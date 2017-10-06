Bluefield College to Celebrate Local Law Enforcement

Bluefield College's Criminal Justice Department will honor local police, corrections and legal agencies with a week long celebration, October 16-20, 2017, designed to acknowledge the ways in which local law enforcement support the school and its criminal justice students.

"We want to express appreciation to them for the countless ways in which they support our department and our criminal justice majors throughout the year," said Dr. Kim Farmer, professor and chair of the BC Criminal Justice Department. "From guest speaker engagements, to internships, to offering employment opportunities, we are consistently blessed by our relationship with each and every agency in our region and so thankful for the many ways they give back to Bluefield College."

The Second Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Week will feature guest lectures from various law enforcement professions in BC criminal justice classes throughout the week. The activities will culminate with a series of events on Friday, October 20, 2017, open not only to the BC family, but the community at-large, including:

a presentation at 10 a.m. in Harman Chapel by Virginia State Trooper Beverly Baker, who served on the front lines during the recent Charlottesville rioting

a ceremony at 5 p.m. under the flag pole in front of Lansdell Hall honoring local law enforcement and featuring State Trooper Gavin Scott, a bagpiper with the Virginia State Police Honor Guard, and

a dinner at 5:30 p.m. in Shott Hall recognizing local law enforcement and featuring a keynote address from Detective Jeremy Carper of the Charlottesville Police Department, who will discuss his experiences as the lead detective in the Hannah Graham murder case, which ultimately led to the arrest of a serial killer.

Local law enforcement professionals are encouraged to attend the Friday activities in order to be recognized for their service to the community. Other local residents are also invited to join Bluefield College students, faculty and staff in participating in the Friday events. Reservations are required for the 5:30 dinner. For more information or to make dinner reservations, contact Dr. Farmer by e-mail at kfarmer@bluefield.edu or by phone at (276) 326-4224.