Raleigh County couple arrested on burglary charges

RALEIGH COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Two people are in jail after deputies said they broke into a home and stole several things.

Raleigh County Deputies arrested Patrick Allen Conley and Stephanie Dawn Brown Thursday evening. The two are accused of stealing a chainsaw, prescription pills and $600 worth of jewelry from a home on First Avenue in the Midway area of Raleigh County.

Deputies said the couple broke into the home through the basement. The victim told deputies they believed one of the suspects to be Patrick Conley. While deputies, were investigating the break-in they received a call about a fight at the Mount Williams Trailer Park in Soak Creek. One of the men involved in the fight happened to be Conley.

When deputies asked Conley about the break-in, they said he eventually admitted to the crime. Deputies searched his property and inside Stephanie Brown's purse they found two jewelry boxes with a diamond bracelet and earrings inside.

Conley told deputies the chainsaw was his but he pawned it for suboxone and was unable to get it back.

Both Conley and Brown are charged with burglary and petit larceny. They are being held in the Southern Regional Jail.