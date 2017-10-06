West Virginia Air National Guard Concludes Hurricane Maria Relief Efforts in Puerto Rico

The West Virginia Air National Guard has concluded its relief missions in support of Hurricane Maria.

The West Virginia Air National Guard's 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg, provided airlift, airfield management and air cargo support in response to Hurricane Maria. As of Friday, October 6, 2017, the 167th AW flew three missions into Puerto Rico and provided one airfield manager in country as well as 16 air cargo specialists to assist in Savannah, Georgia at the 165th Airlift Wing.

The 167th AW air cargo specialists helped manage the flow of resources including water, MREs, equipment and other necessary resources into and out of the large domestic operations hub.

To date, 167th AW crews have flown 14 sorties (missions) carrying 34 passengers and more than 180 short tons of cargo to the island delivering supplies to those in need.

The 130th Airlift Wing have flown four sorties (missions) carrying 6.59 short tons of cargo which included two Humvees, 16 passengers and two family pets. Part of the 130th AW's relief missions included transporting military personnel to the island and assisting in evacuating families.

"Because of the strategic assets in the West Virginia National Guard, Joint Base West Virginia is a crucial hub for domestic response operations for our Nation," said Maj., Gen. James A. Hoyer, the Adjutant General of the WVNG. "We answer the call when needed and there's no one better to provide assistance to those in a time of need than highly trained West Virginians."

Since September, the WVNG has supported hurricane relief efforts for Harvey, Irma and Maria in Texas, Florida, the U.S. Virginia Islands and Puerto Rico through U.S. Army engineer and U.S. Air Force airlift, airfield operations, and air cargo support. Overall, the 167th AW has flown 59 sorties (missions) carrying more than 539 short tons of cargo since Hurricane Harvey struck the coast of Texas. The 130th AW flew four sorties carrying 6.59 short tons of cargo and 16 passengers for Hurricane Maria relief.