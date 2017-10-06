Fall Color Outlook Disappointing, says Virginia Tech Tree Expert

Unusually dry conditions in August and September have set up what is potentially the most disappointing season for fall color in many years. Virginia Tech tree physiology expert John Seiler says he's not encouraged about the outlook for a brilliant autumn season this year.

"When it gets this dry, everything just shuts down. At this point right now, it could be one of the least colorful seasons we've seen in many years," said Seiler.

Even with rain connected to Tropical Storm Nate in the forecast for the early part of next week, it is already too late for certain types of trees and leaves.

"Lack of rain speeds up the process of trees dropping their leaves, as they quickly change from green to yellow to brown. It is especially true for some species such as hickories, maples and poplars," said Seiler.

The late summer, early fall dry conditions are not just particular to his part of Virginia. Seiler says colleagues as far north as New York state are writing about the lack of rain and its impact on autumn color.

John Seiler