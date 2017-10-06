Rainelle Police ask for help to find stolen truck

A truck is taken from a home in Rainelle on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Now police are asking for help from the community to find the truck and the suspect.

Police are looking for Jeffrey Dean Johnson in connection with the case. Investigators said it is a white Dodge with a black and gray punisher skull on the gas cap. There is an Allegheny Motors license plate on the front. It was taken from a home on West Greenbrier Ave.

Anyone with information on the location of the truck or Mr. Johnson is asked to contact the Rainelle Police Department at 304-438-7772 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867). Tips can also be left online at the CrimeStoppers web site or by using the P3 Tips App on a smart phone or a mobile device.